NUG leaders flay Kabul mosque attack

KABUL: Terrorists have always been making effort to commit crimes and kill innocent people, as on last Friday, they have once again targeted the worshipers which killed and injured scores, the president press office said in a statement.

The terrorists attacked a mosque in Kabul’s Qala-e-Najara, where many of our countrymen have been martyred and some others sustained injuries, according to the statement.

Condemning the attack in the strongest possible terms, the president stressed that the defeated terrorists would never be able to reach their malicious goals by conducting such anti-Islamic attacks, the statement added.

“The terrorists should know they would be targeted by the Afghan security forces wherever they are and would be destroyed once and for all,” The president added.

Expressing condolences with the martyrs’ families, the president wished paradise for the martyrs and immediate recovery to those injured.

Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in a message also said “Our message is clear to terrorists and criminals, adding the enemies would pay for what they do.”

CE Abdullah added those groups that kill civilians and attack holy places would not be forgiven. He flayed the terrorist attack and wished paradise to the martyrs as well as urgent recovery to those wounded.