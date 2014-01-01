  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
By KT 24 minutes ago
MoRR gets first position in budget consumption
 KABUL: Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) have gotten the top position in development budget’s consumption table of the first half of 1396, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported. 
According to the agency, the ministry, based on budget review of the first half of 1396 conducted by the cabinet, has got the top position as it has consumed 73 percent of its development budget. 
Officials of the ministry said MoRR has been among five top ministries in 1395, with consumption of 76 percent of its development budget, BNA added.
 The Kabul Times  
 

