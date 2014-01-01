MoRR gets first position in budget consumption

KABUL: Ministry of Refugees and Repatriations (MoRR) have gotten the top position in development budget’s consumption table of the first half of 1396, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

According to the agency, the ministry, based on budget review of the first half of 1396 conducted by the cabinet, has got the top position as it has consumed 73 percent of its development budget.

Officials of the ministry said MoRR has been among five top ministries in 1395, with consumption of 76 percent of its development budget, BNA added.