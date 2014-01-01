NATO reaffirms support to Afghanistan after Kabul mosque attack

The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan reaffirmed the alliance’s continued support to Afghanistan and the Afghan security forces as the alliance condemned the deadly attack on a mosque in Kabul city by ISIS terrorists.

“Once again, ISIS-K terrorists chose to attack a mosque during Friday prayers, killing innocent women, children, and police officers,” the commander of the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission General John Nicholson said.

He said “We stand with Afghanistan in the pursuit of peace. We are firmly committed to support ANDSF against terrorists.”

The security sources confirmed that the death toll from the attack on Friday has climbed to more than 30 people.

The attack took place in the vicinity of Khair Khana area of the city, targeting a Shi’ite mosque, Imam Zaman mosque.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Public Health officials said the death toll has surpassed twenty people but did not confirm the exact toll.

The officials further added that over 40 people have also sustained injuries in the attack.

The Ministry of Interior spokesman Najib Danish earlier confirmed that over 50 people were killed or wounded in the attack. Danish further added that at least ten civilians including women and children, a personnel of the Afghan police special forces, and two personnel of the public order police forces were among those killed.

He said at least thirty civilians, 7 personnel of the special forces of the police forces, and a personal of the public order police forces were among those wounded.