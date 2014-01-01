US to increase air strikes against militants in Afghanistan

KABUL: US fighter pilots in Afghanistan are preparing for more air attacks after President Donald Trump announced his new war strategy last week, Reuters reported. In his speech, Trump said the US will increase the air campaign against Taliban insurgents. Trump reiterated that the US would ultimately win the war.

Reuters reported that few details have emerged, but pilots at Bagram airbase outside Kabul are preparing for the possibility they’ll be taking the fight to the Taliban in a way they haven’t since the US-led combat mission in Afghanistan was called off at the end of 2014. Among their targets since then have been Daesh.

“Between the two groups, the Taliban are definitely smarter,” F-16 pilot Maj. Daniel Lindsey told Reuters. “The Taliban are much harder to kill.”

“The Taliban is often embedded in the community, but nobody likes the Islamic State (Daesh), so they are often separate,” Lindsey said.

According to Reuters, the commander of US troops in Afghanistan Gen. John Nicholson then said he would ramp up security for all troops. He told Reuters “we know the enemy fears air power”.

The report stated that the US air strikes in Afghanistan drastically increased from 1,074 in January to 2,244 by the end of August.

In his speech, Trump did not however disclose how many additional troops would be sent to Afghanistan. Addressing a press conference on Thursday however, Nicholson said: “We will not fail in Afghanistan. Our national security depends on that as well.”

Nicholson said that the Taliban cannot win on the battlefield. “It’s time for them to join the peace process.”

“Afghan people want peace and the international community are with you in that journey - it’s a shared vision we can all work towards,” he said.

Nicholson said that the US forces and NATO Resolute Support Mission will increase train, advise, assist efforts in Afghanistan and more advisors from the US and NATO means enhancing training at military schools and growing the Afghan Air Force and Special Forces.