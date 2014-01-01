President Ghani signs decree for implementing of strategic deal with U.S.

US welcomes launch of Afghan Compact

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday signed the decree for the implementation of the compact regarding the bilateral cooperation between Afghanistan and the United States, a presidential statement said here the other day.

The decree was signed in the presence of high-ranking officials from the two countries, including the U.S. Embassy Charge d’ Affaires and U.S. Forces Afghanistan Commander, General John Nicholson.

“The Compact is an Afghan-led initiative to demonstrate the government’s commitment to creating a peaceful, stable, and prosperous society and is an important factor upon which the United States relied when developing key components of the U.S. South Asia Policy, launched by President Trump on August 21,” presidential office said in a statement.

“President Ghani convened the Afghan – U.S. Bilateral Compact Executive Committee to receive updates from the Compact’s four working groups. The Executive Committee was chaired by President Ghani in which Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah and relevant Ministers participated, The U.S. side was led by Special Chargé d’ Affaires Ambassador Hugo Llorens, and Resolute Support and U.S. Forces Afghanistan Commander General Nicholson” the statement added.

According to the statement, in the session, Afghan and U.S. working group leads highlighted the completion of the Compact’s four matrices focusing on Governance, Economics, Peace and Reconciliation, and Security, noting that a total of more than 200 benchmarks have been established by the Government of Afghanistan, building on Afghanistan’s obligations under the 2012 U.S.-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Agreement.

“Under the Compact, Afghanistan has adopted benchmarks tied to global standards promulgated by the World Bank and other leading governance institutions. The working groups also outlined plans to monitor Afghanistan’s progress on the Compact’s benchmarks, including the timeframe for each working group’s next meeting,” the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has welcomed launch of Afghan Compact by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, which it said shows his renewed commitment to taking up its share of the burden.

“The development of the compact and its ultimate implementation was an important consideration in the development of the administration’s new South Asia strategy,” the State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates Afghans’ renewed commitment to taking up its share of the burden. As President Trump has said, the United States remains committed to supporting Afghanistan, as long as they continue to make real reforms, show real progress, and produce real results,” she said.

The Afghan Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah highlighted the fact earlier this week, when he said that nation building is a job for the Afghans themselves to do and not the United States or other countries. “So we congratulate Afghanistan on that and look forward to any way that we can assist them,” Nauert said.

“The implementation of the new commitments, which include benchmarks in four key areas – governance, security, peace and reconciliation, and economics – they carry with them the opportunities to improve the delivery of government services, stem official corruption, and prepare for secure national elections in 2018. The benchmarks are tied to global standards of good governance put forward by the World Bank and other leading institutions,” Nauert said.

Meanwhile the White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said when it comes to the strategy in Afghanistan, they’re going to be focused on the conditions on the ground, which will be determined by the generals in the military on the ground and certainly through the Department of Defense and Defense Secretary James Mattis and his team, and not arbitrary timetables.

“The President’s strategy is based on conditions on the ground, not arbitrary timetables. And it will ensure terrorists never again use Afghanistan as a haven to attack the United States,” she said.

“The brave men and women of our nation’s military have given extraordinary sacrifices to this longest war in American history,” Sanders said.