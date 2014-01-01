President Ghani confers Wazir Akbar Khan medal on outgoing EU envoy

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in his Farwell meeting with European Union (EU) Special Representative Franz-Michael Mellbin conferred him with the Ghazi Wazir Mohammad Akbar Khan Medal, a statement from the Presidential Palace said on Friday.

The award conferred event was held at Presidential Palace on Thursday evening. Presidential Advisor on Cultural Affairs Asadullah Ghazanfar read out Presidential Decree in this regard at the event, the statement said.

The president hailed Mellbin diplomatic efforts in fight against terrorism, peace process, economic development and enhanced relation between Afghanistan and the EU.

He said the outgoing EU envoy role for strengthening relation between Afghanistan and EU was exceptional. “Fight against corruption needed effective steps in which you have cooperated greatly,” the president said

Mellbin expressed satisfaction over his stay in Afghanistan and hailed Afghan government and President Ghani efforts for good governance, poverty eradication and establishment of peace and stability.