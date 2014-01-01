Moneychangers’ demands to be seriously addressed, CE

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met with Kabul Moneychangers’ Union on Thursday, his office said in a statement.

According to CE office, moneychangers asked CE Abdullah to give them more time to change old banknotes in the Central Bank.

Kabul Moneychangers Union (KMCU) presented their suggestions regarding the law on banknotes services, administrative corruption, embezzlement, fraud and highlighted problems surfaced after the end of the expiry date for changing old banknotes.

They asked Dr. Abdullah to address their concerns in different areas such as loan, money transfer, the nature of investigation, legal issues and old banknotes.

They said the announcement of the invalidity date of old bank notes had created huge problems in the market and for more time was needed to resolve the issue.

The CE hailed moneychangers for doing business in a tough security environment and pledged to convey their concerns to the Ministry of Commerce and Industries, the Attorney General Office and DAB.

The CE also stressed security and safety of moneychangers.