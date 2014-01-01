Loya Jirga after parliamentary elections: spokesman

KABUL: The Chief Executive office on Thursday said a Loya Jirga to amend the Constitution and create a prime ministerial slot would be convened after Wolesi Jirga and district council elections next year.

Javed Faisal, acting CEO spokesman, told a press conference here that holding a Loya Jirga was certainly required to make changes to the Constitution.

“After the Wolesi Jirga and district council elections, we will move towards holding a Loya Jirga next year. Whoever find their way to district councils would obtain membership of Loya Jirga for amending the Constitution, one of the government promises.”

Based on the national unity government agreement signed between then presidential candidates Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah, a Loya Jirga should be convened to amend the Constitution and decide on converting the CEO position into a prime minister’s one.

This comes as 2nd VP Sarwar Danish recently opposed the Prime Minister’s position, suggesting in case of changes to the Constitution, the number of vice presidents should also be increased.

The CEO spokesman about the US new strategy on Afghanistan said America had conveyed a clear message to supporters of terrorism besides pledging a long-term support to Afghan security forces.

“We and the US invite terrorists and countries who support them to peace and want them to stop what they are doing. If the rebels join the government, it will benefit them; however, if they remain hell-bent on violence, they would be crushed through military means.”