HPC renews call on insurgents to reconcile

KABUL: The High Peace Council once again urged armed insurgents on Wednesday to choose the path of peace as the people of Afghanistan had become tired of the fighting.

The body issued the call during a meeting chaired by its chairman Mohammad Karim Khalili, a statement from the HPC office said.

It said the meeting discussed peace efforts undertaken by the HPC and hoped the rebels would renounce violence and choose the path of reconciliation.

The HPC invited militant groups to dialogue and said intra-Afghan dialogue was the best way to overcome the current conflict.

The statement said the HPC was ready to go to any extent for the establishment of honorable, just and country-wide peace and stability in the country. The HPC said holding peace talks with rebels was its desire and it was ready hold negotiations with armed groups inside and outside the country.