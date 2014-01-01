NUG leaders welcome US new strategy for Afghanistan

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has welcomed the decision by President Donald Trump, which shows an enduring commitment by Afghanistan’s foundational partner in this global conflict.

In a statement released from presidential office, President Ghani said, “I am grateful to President Trump and the American people for this affirmation of support for our efforts to achieve self-reliance and for our joint struggle to rid the region from the threat of terrorism.”

“The new strategy increases capacity in the Resolute Support Mission. It puts particularly emphasis on enhancing Afghan air power, doubling the size of the Afghan Special Forces and deepening NATO’s ability to train, advice and assist Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

This announcement is part of a package of support enabling Afghans to achieve the goal of stability and self-reliance by focusing on efforts for the eradication of poverty, economic investment and better equipping the ANDSF to achieve its military objectives. The Afghan government is prioritizing accelerating its rigorous reform agenda to eradicate corruption, and enhance effectiveness, transparency, and rule of law.

Allowing this strategy towards stability allows the region to work together in achieving mutual goals of peace and prosperity, and provides a clear roadmap for regional countries to end support for non-state actors,” said President Ghani.

In his statement, the country’s President added, “The US-Afghan partnership is stronger than ever in overcoming the threat of terrorism that we are facing. The strength of our security forces should show the Taliban and others that they cannot win a military victory. The objective of peace is paramount. Peace remains our priority.”

The government of Afghanistan welcomes renewed US emphasis on seeing security in Afghanistan as part of a wider regional package. The strategy complements Afghan initiatives, including the Kabul Process, that seek to engage the region in sharing common security burdens. Meanwhile, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has also welcomed the new US strategy, saying that it will positively impact the Afghan security forces.

Speaking in a news conference in Kabul, the country’s chief executive said that Afghanistan government’s message to the Taliban and their supporters was to that the new strategy was not an invitation to peace but a chance to strengthen the peace process.

”The strategy renewed the commitment of the United States to Afghanistan and to our people,” Abdullah added

“This new chapter opened by the new strategy is a unique opportunity to tackle terrorists and achieve our goals for peace,” he said.

He also said the National Unity Government must strengthen the security and defense forces to protect the people against terrorists.

The Kabul Times