Preparation underway for distribution of e-Tazkera, VP Danesh

KABUL: The leading body of national unity government has welcomed declaration of U.S. new strategy for Afghanistan.

Second vice president Sarwar Danesh in a ceremony held yesterday on the occasion of signing MoU between ministry of education and a number of government institutions welcomed declaration of US new strategy for Afghanistan.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared Late Monday night the country’s new strategy for Afghanistan and promised to continue cooperation with the people of Afghanistan.

He considered declaration of the new strategy as a positive political and military change for the people and government of Afghanistan, but added, “Our first option is not war, but peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region”.

In the ceremony, second vice president also pointed to distribution process of e-Tazkiras and said that necessary preparations have been adopted for distribution of electronic identification cards and the process would begin within a month.