Employment committee to find jobs for Afghan youth, CE

KABUL: The first session of employment committee for youth was held under the chairmanship of chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and with participation of representatives of international organizations.

In the session, the country’s chief executive said employment for youth had been one of NUG’s key commitments and the committee was created to implement it.

Welcoming the announcement of US new strategy for Afghanistan, the country’s chief executive praised the international community for their cooperation with the people of Afghanistan during the past 15 years, saying that by improvement of security situation in the country better and further opportunities would be provided in the field of employment, reduction of poverty and unemployment.

Chief executive also stressed on capacity building process and strengthening of vocational skills in government institutions, instructing government officials and ministers to prepare practical plans for employment and deliver them to the committee’s session so that necessary decisions would be taken in this regard.

The country’s chief executive warned if unemployment rate was not reduced in the country, domestic products would not increase and poverty would increase and as a result all efforts in this regard would fail.

Meanwhile, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah asked ministry of finance to kick off employment process of 13000 teachers through a transparent employment process.

In the session, it was decided that members of the committee should prepare their plans and suggestions in connection with employment opportunities and finding jobs for youth so that practical steps were taken in this regard.