Pakistan committed to peace restoration in Afghanistan, official

KABUL: The US Ambassador David Hale paid a courtesy call on the Foreign Minister this afternoon.

Ambassador Hale briefed the Foreign Minister about President Trump’s latest statement on the US policy review on South Asia and Afghanistan.

Ambassador Hale conveyed that the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson looked forward to meeting the Foreign Minister in the next few days to have an in-depth discussion on the state of play in the bilateral relationship as well as the new US policy on South Asia.

The Foreign Minister stated that he had accepted the invitation when the Secretary of State called him on 14th August and looked forward to his early interactions in Washington.

The Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan’s perspective and desire for peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Highlighting Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the enduring fight against terrorism, the Foreign Minister underlined Pakistan’s continued desire to work with the International Community to eliminate the menace of terrorism.