Saudi Arabia builds library in Balkh

BALKH: The Saudi Arabia funded provincial library has been inaugurated in northern province of Balkh after up to four years of the agreement signed between the kingdom and Afghanistan, a statement said the other day.

The total cost of the library including construction of the building books and other essentials like computers and advanced materials reaches to 322783.7 USD paid by the Saudi Kingdom, said a statement from the Assadia Darul Olum—a religious school said.

During a ceremony which was attended by the provincial education See P4...

directorate officials, the library with all equipment had been inaugurated, said the statement adding the project was first kicked off in 2013 the work of which completed this year.

Deputy to the education ministry, Dr. Shafiq Samim, Provincial education director and head of the provincial religious scholars and other officials of the Darul Olum have attended the ceremony, according to the statement.

Deputy to the education ministry, Shafiq Samim thanked the Saudi Arabia for it continuation of cooperation since 2002 and construction of the library for Asadia Darul Olum, the statement added.

Balkh Education Director also thanked the kingdom for its cooperation with the religious schools in the province.

Saudi Arabia’s financial cooperation in different fields, particularly with the provincial school has continued since 2002.