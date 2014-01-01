NPC approves 3 contracts worth over 9b Afghanis

KABUL: Chaired by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, the National Procurement Commission (NPC) held meeting the other day, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

The meeting approved the contract on first and second phase of Qaisar-Laman ring road lengths 82km worth 6billion Afghani, the statement further said.

Qaisar-Laman ring road located in Badghis province is one of the most important regional connection highways in the country, the statement added.

The president instructed the ministry of public benefits to pay attention in supervision of the first and second phase of the project, the statement continued.

Furthermore, the NPC approved the contract on the country’s Space Management Consultative Services and the independent administration of civil aviation has been stressed to train Afghan cadres through the project so the responsibility to be handed over to own Afghans in the future.

Besides the contract on internet package (Bandwidth) of the Afghan Telecom Company and hike of price in oil contract of the ministry for defense were also endorsed during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Second Vice President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh, ministers of finance and justice, acting minister of economy, the NPC’s in-charges, SIGAR, SISTIKA and Afghanistan’s transparency watchdog observers, the statement concluded.