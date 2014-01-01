New UK ambassador promises enhanced bilateral ties

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on Monday met with British new ambassador to Kabul, Nicholas Kay at the presidential palace, during which he accepted his credentials, the presidential palace said.

According to the statement, in the meeting both sides exchanged views on bolstering relations between Afghanistan and Britain.

The president also wished success to the British new ambassador in his mission in Afghanistan, the statement added.

Thanking Britain’s cooperation with Afghanistan in various fields, the president lauded that country’s efforts in the respect, the statement continued.

Furthermore, expressing pleasure on his new mission in Afghanistan, the British new ambassador said he would make effort to further bolster relations between the two countries.