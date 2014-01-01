“National heroes, who sacrificed their lives, would be judged by history and the people,” Dr. Abdullah

KABUL: Chief Executive of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah presided over the council of ministers’ meeting here yesterday at Sapidar Palace, a statement from his office said.

Besides congratulating the advent of 98th independence anniversary of Afghanistan, Dr. Abdullah praised the braveries of those fought for their country’s independence as well as the security forces fighting the insurgents across the country. He also said those fought for the independence of their country was not belonged to a specific tribe, but to whole Afghanistan.

Dr. Abdullah told the council of ministers’ session that “The national heroes, who sacrificed their lives, would be judged by the history and the people. Judgments based on personal obsessions would not affect our leaders and history.”

“The martyrs of peace and national heroes Ahmad Shah Massoud, Abdul Ali Mazari and Haji Abdul Qadir were the saviors of the independence of this country and fabrication of history by failed figures cannot damage the identity of national heroes,” he said.

Meanwhile Dr. Abdullah briefed the session on his recent 4-day trips to Belarus and Kazakhstan, saying different MoUs on economic, commercial, technology and judicial and justice cooperation were signed with the Belarus side, the statement added.

Chief Executive also hinted at trade ties between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan, saying the two countries trade ties reach 600 million USD per year. He said has transferred Afghan businessmen’s demands to Kazakh side.

CE Abdullah hoped that the agreement reached with Belarus and Kazakhstan to be followed and implemented properly.

Meanwhile the Ministers’ Council session followed with security reports of the country by the security organs’ officials, report of the fact finding commission on illegal extortions in the highways, report of the minister of economy on his recent visit from the United States, report on implementation of the government’s development projects in the second quarter of the current solar year by the deputy minister of finance, draft plan on production and commercializing of Shamal Coal Mines and determination of Badghis province’s forests and grasshopper’s geographical area. The session also approved Ministry of Information and Culture’s framework of the commission on recognition of the national, religious and world days in Afghan calendar.

The session was concluded with the instructions of the Chief Executive to the line ministries and independent organs for following of the given tasks and its timely implementation.