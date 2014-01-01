Second part of ‘Paktika seminar’ to be held

KABUL: In a meeting with Paktika governor, acting minister of information and culture, Prof. Mohammad Rassoul Bawari spoke about holding second part of ‘Paktika’s Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow’ seminar, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

Thanking the ministry of information and culture for the attention on first part of ‘Paktika’s Yesterday, Today & Tomorrow’ seminar which was held in Kabul last week, Paktika’s provincial governor, Ilyas Wahdat briefed the acting minister of information and culture on holding second part of the seminar which will be held in that province in near future, the agency added.

Likewise, he stressed on attention of the ministry for information and culture in term of repairing a number of historical monuments, improving cultural sections and the survey of a national park which has been considered to be built in Paktika province, BNA continued.

Acting minister of information and culture briefed the provincial governor on his ministry’s preparations on holding second part of ‘Paktika’s Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow’ seminar which would be held in the province, adding the MoIC is also making effort to prioritize repairing historical monuments which are in all provinces.