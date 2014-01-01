“Our message to Afghanistan enemies is to surrender, or ANA commando units will make you surrender,” President Ghani

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani participated and delivered speech yesterday in a ceremony held for promotion of ANA special operations division to the level of corps and introduction of Gen. Bismillah Waziri as the corps commander.

In the ceremony, Ghulam Farooq Naeemi read out Presidential decree in connection with promotion of special operations division to the level of corps and appointment of Maj. Gen. Bismillah Waziri as the corps commander.

Afterwards, acting minister of national defense Lt. Gen. Tariq Shah Bahrami submitted the corps flag to the country’s President and the President handed over the flag to the newly-appointed commander of the corps.

Speaking in the ceremony, Gen. Bahrami told personnel of the corps, “Your operations have changed the status of war in battlefields and the enemies have not achieved their strategic goal they had set.”

He considered special operations as the most important and effective ones, adding that special operations division was promoted to the level of army’s corps in accordance to four-year security plan.

Afterwards, NATO General Commander to Afghanistan Gen. Nicholson spoke and added, “Enemies do not have another option except surrendering or being killed by Afghan commandos”. He praised Afghan national defense and security forces for their heroism in battlefields.

Speaking in the ceremony, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said, “Today is a special day because your demand for promotion of special operations division to the level of corps was met”.

“You Afghanistan commandos are for the protection of the country’s constitution and national dignities. See P4..

You have not retreated, but made the enemies to retreat”.

Praising leading body of ministry for national defenses, the country’s President said, “You have broken the first phase of the enemies’ attacks this year and fought with full bravery. In the past few weeks, by a positive management you have brought a fundamental change in the status of war and due to these efforts, our attention on security issues has reduced from six hours to two”.

Addressing to personnel of special operation corps, the country’s President said, “Promotion means that your force will get double and make you more successful.”

“The holy flag of the army’s corps is showing that we are the real protectors of Islam and our enemies are slaves of foreigners”, President Ghani said, adding that our message to Afghanistan enemies was to surrender, or special operations corps would make you surrender.

The country’s President further stressed that in close cooperation with security and defense organs, national sovereignty and constitution would be implemented.

Also stressing that nobody would tactically make use of the army’s corps, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said that commando forces were special forces and would get back after conducting special operations and defeating the enemies across the country.

In the ceremony, the newly-appointed commander of army’s corps assured of the corps full preparation for suppressing and repulsing enemies operations in the country.