President Ghani meets Ustad Abdul Ali Barakzai in Herat

HERAT: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met the other day with head of persons with disabilities empowerment center Ustad Abdul Ali Barakzai in Herat.

In the meeting, Ustad Abdul Ali Barakzai briefed the President related to activities of the center, problems and challenges which persons with disabilities are facing with in cultural and working activities.

Considering works of Ustad Abdul Ali Barakzai as valuable for persons with disabilities asked him to prepare a particular plans and suggestions for improvement of working, cultural and education condition of persons with disabilities so that particular measures would be adopted in this regard.