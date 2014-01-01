WB to expand activities in Afghanistan

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in a meeting with the World Bank’s (WB) South Asian Deputy Governor, Anntte Dixon congratulated the bank for its activities in Afghanistan and hoped joint cooperation to be continued between the government of Afghanistan and The South Asian Agency of the World Bank, his office said the other day.

The deputy governor said the World Bank would expand its activities and the boost the number of its personnel and provide cooperation repatriates and the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) and private sector in Afghanistan, according to the statement posted in the CE official Facebook page.

“The World Bank’s cooperation had continued all over the world and Afghanistan can benefit from these cooperation,” Dixon said.

The country’s chief executive, meanwhile said that the government of national unity was ready to pave the way for the World Bank to practice its programs considering the needs of the country’s repatriates, focusing on economic development and implementation of anti-poverty programs through cooperation with the related ministries and governmental institutions, the statement said.