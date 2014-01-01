VP Danesh holds farewell meeting with outgoing EU Special Representative for Afghanistan

KABUL: Second Vice-President Mohammad Sarwar Danesh in a farewell meeting with the outgoing EU special representative praising the union’s cooperation in different fields of human rights expansion, women rights, fighting corruption and development of democracy in the country, his office said Sunday.

He hoped the good relation between AFghansitan and the European Union continue further than ever.

Peace talks and the international community and regional countries’ cooperation to help the process get success, were also among the issues discussed between the two sides.

He doubted on some neighboring countries’ peace message and emphasized for their honesty in cooperation with an Afghan-led peace negotiations

The vice-president also called holding election and reforms in the government institutions very important and said the government of Afghanistan, taking in mind its Brussesls conference commitment wanted to reach the goal.

Miliband the deputy World Bank Governor also called holding an inclusive and transparent process of the parliamentary elections would convey good experiences for the Afghan government and the international partners for holding the presidential election.

He called peace and reconciliation with the government armed opposition, the key elements to overcome challenge in Afghanistan and said the international community and the regional countries cooperation was vital for peace success in the country.