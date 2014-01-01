China to cooperate with MoIC in cultural researches sector

KABUL: Prof. Mohammad Rasoul Bawari, Acting Minister of Information and Culture in a meeting with Chinese ambassador to Kabul discussed the country’s cooperation with MoIC in cultural researches sections.

In the meeting, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul while assuring MoIC of his country’s further relations in cultural sections promised to expand relations in connection with joint researches in cultural and social sections as well as holding scientific and research sessions.

Meanwhile, acting minister of information and culture while praising China for its cooperation with Afghanistan in various sections in particular cultural sector asked for further cooperation of the country in researches of archaeology and invited the Chinese ambassador to Kabul to participate in Silk Road and Sufism International Seminars to be held by MoIC in near future.