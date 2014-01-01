President Ghani inaugurates Herat cotton factory

KABUL: To mark Afghanistan’s 98th Independence Anniversary, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani after laying wreath at Independence Minaret left for Herat on Saturday, his office said in a statement.

The president after visiting Herat industrial parks attended inauguration ceremony of a cotton factory, according to the statement.

During the inauguration ceremony, Haidar Hamid, a representative of Herat Cotton Textile thanked the president for the attention on economy and industry and briefed him about the factory, the statement added.

He said daily we were producing six ton cotton and we could compete with regional countries’ productions in this regard.

Afterward, representing Herat industrialists, farmers, people and traders, Mohammad Asef Rahimi, Herat provincial governor thanked the president for his firm will on development programs in the province.

To draw investment on Heart’s industrial parks, he asked the president to deploy a special unit to ensure security of the cotton factory.

Congratulating Afghanistan’s 98th Independence Anniversary to the people of Afghanistan particularly Herat’s, the president said economic and political independence were related to each other and if King Amanullah Khan got the independence with sword but we begin our economic independence with establishing industrial factories.

Pointing at Majid Zabuli’s works in the field of economy, the president said Zabuli made a plan in which two Muslim traders should have been among each 20 traders, calling it as a precious move.

Thanking Herat traders and industrialists for their investments in different fields, the president added now it is the government’s turn to practice all its commitments. At the end, the president visited different sections of the factory, called Afghan White Gold Cotton Industry.