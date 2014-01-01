Putin facilitates President Ghani on Afghanistan’s 98th Independence Day

KABUL: Russian president Vladimir Putin has facilitated President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani on the occasion of Afghanistan’s 98th Independence Day, a statement from the Russian Embassy in Kabul said on Friday.

Besides congratulating the Afghans on the occasion of their Independence Day celebrations, Putin hoped the war-weary nation would achieve peace and stability.

The Russian president was quoted as renewing his country’s commitment to rebuilding Afghanistan and resolving its major issues. He expressed the hope that relations between Moscow and Kabul in areas of people’s welfare and peace would be further strengthened.

Meanwhile, Russia’s foreign minister Sergey Lavrov also sent his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani greetings and best wishes on Afghanistan’s 98th Independence Day.

Lavrov said Russia believed mutual cooperation for development was in the interest of the two countries and their peoples and could help bring stability and security to the region.