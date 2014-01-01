President Ghani calls for standardization of higher education

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani addressing a ceremony marking the beginning of new academic year of 2017-2018 in Kabul University on Thursday said that the current higher education system does not meet the needs of the economic and political requirements of the country and the needs of Afghan youths, a statement from the presidential palace said.

Thanking the honorary doctorate degree given to him by Kabul University, the President hoped future presidents of Afghanistan to be graduated from this university.

The president asked the new students to take Afghanistan out from insecurity to security, from poverty to stability and relief, from disunity to unity and from war to peace.

Meanwhile, the President called for a systematic change to be put in place in the country’s higher education system and curricula. He said that education must be provided in both national languages - Dari and Pashto and need to be standardized.

“We should bravely accept this reality that the higher education system which we have inherited does not meet the economic, political, administrative necessities of the country and the demands of our new generation,” he said. The president also called for more work and investments to be done on Afghanistan’s national languages.

The president also said that unhealthy discussions inside the campus was not acceptable.

“There is place for negative linguistic discussions inside the universities. Notes and lessons must be taught in both languages and proper ground should be paved for this purpose. We spend one million dollar for one kilometer of road, but we can spend one million dollars on our educational curricula. Hire some translators and change the whole thing,” President Ghani said.

According to Ghani, the quality of education in the country was not sufficient to nourish the talent and abilities of the Afghan youths and that there is a need to update the education system equivalent to international standards.

“You are still teaching what my father was being taught,” President Ghani told the university teachers. He said that the new curriculum should meet the demands in next 25 years at minimum.

Meanwhile the President proposed awards for the best planning of the educational curriculum, national debate of the universities’ cultural missions, strengthening entrepreneurship centers of the universities, technology and research at universities and for effective governance at higher education sector.

“I want Afghan university degrees to be accepted in the regional countries and the world,” he said.

The president also hinted to holding of academic seminars, saying the main theme should be of the national issues.

Meanwhile dean of Kabul University Hamidullah Farooqi said the university was at its 85th year, adding the country’s famous leaders, intellectuals and heroes were graduated from this institution. He also briefed the audience on works done and upcoming plans of the university, asking government to renew policy on lecturer’s salaries and students fees.

Acting Minister of Higher Education said his ministry’s 10-year strategic plans to focus standardization of the higher education in the country.