Kazakhstan based Afghan traders’ problems to be addressed, CE

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and his delegation on Friday met with Afghan traders and investors in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, during which both sides discussed variety of issues, his office said in a statement.

In the meeting, Kazakhstan based Afghan traders briefed the CE over their progress and life condition in the host country, according to the statement.

The Afghan traders said that lack of Afghan banks’ branches, long-term visa, work residence and lack of warehouses were among their main problems in Kazakhstan, the statement added.

They suggested the CE to meet Kazakh officials and find solution to their problems, the statement continued.

Furthermore, they pointed out that many Afghan traders are living in Almaty and asked for transferring Afghanistan’s economic attaché from Astana to Almaty, the statement added.

After hearing the participants’ problems, the CE said the problems would be solved through related ministries.

The CE added he would also talk with Kazakh Prime Minister and share the Afghan traders’ problems with him and after mutual conversations; both sides would reach an agreement.

The Afghan and Kazakh companies’ problems would be seriously assessed, so to find an appropriate solution, the CE added.

On intergovernmental commission meeting, Dr. Abdullah said further steps have been taken to bolster relations between the two countries.