Dr. Abdullah meets Kazakh traders, discusses enhancing trade ties

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and his delegation on Friday held talks with Kazakhstan traders and investors in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on expanding trade relations between the two countries.

A statement from the CE office said the meeting conferred on trade, transit trade, agriculture and imports and exports between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

The meeting was also attended by a number of Afghanistan Cabinet ministers, members of Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Afghan traders based in Kazakhstan.

Ayan Yerenov, Chairman of the Board of Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan, told the Afghan delegation that the bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached $50 million, which he said was not enough and needed efforts to be enhanced.

He said Kazakh traders were ready for joint investment with Afghan counterparts in areas of transit trade, liquefied gas, mining, industry and logistics. He said Kazakh traders desired increased imports and exports between the two countries. Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce delegation head Atiqullah Nasrat on the occasion said Afghanistan and Kazakhstan were strong market for industrial production, but said Afghan exports to the country had declined by 50 percent.

He said the Afghanistan-Kazakhstan chamber of commerce was established in early 2016, but problems still plagued the body and governments of the two countries should resolve them.

He suggested the two countries should issue long-period visas to traders, reduce customs duty and allow banks of the two countries to open branch in order to speed up money transactions. Afghan trade minister Humayun Raza said Kabul would soon introduce a commerce attaché at the Afghan consulate in Astana. For his part, CE Abdullah said the Afghan delegation had arrived in Astana to participate in the ongoing international expo and to hold detail talks with Kazakh traders and investors.

The CE said inter-government economic commission of the two countries would hold a meeting today to discuss long term visas to traders besides discussing imports and exports.

He said the Afghan government was ready to ensure security of Kazakh investors and provide them facilities and concessions. Dr. Abdullah said the absence of a transit trade agreement between Afghanistan and Kazakhstan had eclipsed the bilateral trade and hoped the agreement would be singed during President Ghani’s upcoming visit to Astana.