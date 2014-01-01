ATRA to digitalize MoIC’s public library, national archive

KABUL: Ministry of Information and Culture (MoIC) and Afghanistan and Afghanistan’s Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) siganed a memorandum of understanding here the other day, BNA reported.

According to the agency, the MoU was signed by Prof. Mohammad Rasoul Bawari acting minister of information and culture and ATRA director Dr. Mohammad Najib Azizi.

Based on the MoU, ATRA would equipped ministry of information and culture’s public library with modern equipment worth hundred thousands of USD. The Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority to also equip the ministry’s national archive with modern facilities worth 300 USD in 2018.

Addressing the ceremony acting minister of information and culture said, the cooperation MoU was aimed to protect national archive’s documents as well as to ease people with essential reading facilities at the public libraries. He said public libraries of Badghis, Ghor, Uruzgan, Paktika and Zabul provinces to be also digitalized.

Meanwhile ATRA director said his institution was ready to cooperate with ministry of information and culture on different spheres. He said ATRA would finance the ministry’s projects.

ATRA director went on saying his organization was making effort to widespread telecom services across the villages, educational centers and government agencies.