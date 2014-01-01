Afghanistan has made significant progress: Tillerson

KABUL: US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has greeted the government and people of Afghanistan on their 98th anniversary of independence.

“The Afghan spirit of resilience and courage in the face of adversity continues to guide the people of Afghanistan toward a better future,” Tillerson said in a message on Friday.

Afghanistan had made significant economic, political, and social progress in the last 16 years, he noted, praising the Afghan people’s dedication to building a more democratic and peaceful country.

“Our strong friendship with Afghanistan is based on our mutual dedication to helping the Afghan people secure a safe and prosperous future. Today, the US joins the people of Afghanistan in celebrating your independence,” Tillerson said.