Saudi Welfare Committee assists Abu Hanifa Darul Uloom

KABUL: Saudi Welfare Committee has provided carpets, books, cabinets and computers worth $68141 to Abu Hanifa Darul Uloom.

The assistance has been provided by the committee based on agreement worth $ 1 million signed in 2013 between Saudi embassy to Kabul and ministry of education.

Based on the agreement, the committee has so far provided 124,000 religious books, school boxes and copies of Holy Quran to various schools and madrasas relevant to ministry of education.

In second phase, the committee has constructed and equipped libraries of government big religious madrasas in various parts of the country.

The library of the respective Darul Uloom was provided books, cabinets, desks, chairs and computers worth $ 68141 and submitted to Afghan government officials on Monday.