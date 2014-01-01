President Ghani attends unveiling ceremony of Afghanistan military history books

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani participated and delivered speech Monday evening in an unveiling ceremony of “Afghanistan Military History” and “Homeland Architectures” books held in hall of national radio and television of Afghanistan. In the ceremony attended by a number of high-ranking government officials, writers, poets and knowledgeable figures, President Ghani in his speech while appreciating writers of the respective books said it was honored that Ali Ahmad Jalali has renewed memory and history – writing series of late Alama Habibi, Ustad Kohzad, Ghubar and other historians of the country.

“Jalali as a responsible politician of Afghanistan has put his thought and work together in the respective books”. Afghanistan Military History’ has been written in accordance to international standards and will remain as a standard book until 100 years more”, President Ghani said.

The country’s President asserted that they had problem in history writing in the past, but in the respective books such problem has been basically discussed, adding that it was needed to pay attention to other two dimensions of the history which were culture and trade of Afghanistan. “Despite that Afghanistan has been center of cultural connection for thousand years in the region, but we are fully aware of this history and it is needed to get information in this regard”, President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani said, adding that he wished all young writers of Afghanistan to work in cultural and trade sector of Afghanistan history.

The country’s President instructed relevant officials to hold a seminar in connection with reviewing Afghanistan military history book so that researchers could write articles on each chapter of the book.

“If you want to build Afghanistan, then know well this country”, President Ghani stressed, adding that it was needed to have discussion related to culture of the country and youth should further make effort in this regard.

In the ceremony, head of U.S. Institute of Peace for Afghanistan Shah Mahmoud Miakhil spoke and while appreciating the country’s President, writers and cultural figures said each book had some vacuums and mistakes and the first volume of architects of homeland also had some vacuums in connection with role of women, but the vacuums have been addressed in second volume of the book.

Afterwards, Sanaullah Tasal briefed related to Afghanistan military history book and said the book hinted various military issues during the past 200 years as Anglo – Afghan wars, Soviet invasion, Taliban and US and NATO presence in Afghanistan.

He added that one of the country’s writers has written military history of Afghanistan for the first time in the country’s history.

Praising the country’s President and other participants in the ceremony, writer of military history of Afghanistan Ali Ahmad Jalali, Afghanistan ambassador to Germany said he had started writing the book 45 years ago, but he was facing with problem due to political circumstance, censorship and lack of access to first hand resources.