  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | President Ghani praises Canada, Denmark for cooperation with Afghanistan

President Ghani praises Canada, Denmark for cooperation with Afghanistan

By KT 1 hour ago
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
President Ghani praises Canada, Denmark for cooperation with Afghanistan
 KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in separate farewell meetings with outgoing ambassadors of Canada and Denmark has praised both countries for cooperation with Afghanistan in various sections.  In the meetings held yesterday at presidential palace, the country’s President appreciated the two ambassadors for their efforts in expansion of relations between the respective countries and wished them further successes in their future careers.
The Canadian and Danish outgoing ambassadors expressed happiness over their mission in Afghanistan and assured of their countries’ continued cooperation with Afghanistan in future.
The Kabul Times 
 

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha