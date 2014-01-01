President Ghani praises Canada, Denmark for cooperation with Afghanistan

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in separate farewell meetings with outgoing ambassadors of Canada and Denmark has praised both countries for cooperation with Afghanistan in various sections. In the meetings held yesterday at presidential palace, the country’s President appreciated the two ambassadors for their efforts in expansion of relations between the respective countries and wished them further successes in their future careers.

The Canadian and Danish outgoing ambassadors expressed happiness over their mission in Afghanistan and assured of their countries’ continued cooperation with Afghanistan in future.