Political stratum should not interfere in security forces, President Ghani

KABUL: In a ceremony held on Monday, Wais Ahmad Barmak, the acting minister of interior officially introduced to the ministry’s staffs, the presidential palace said in a statement.

At the outset, the president’s decree on appointing Wais Ahmad Barmak as acting minister of interior was read out by Mohammad Haroun Chakhansouri, deputy to the presidential palace office, according to the statement.

Afterward, Taj Mohammad Jahid, former minister of interior spoke and thanked the president, his colleagues in national assembly and RS mission for their trust in him during the last 18 months, the statement added.

“We can overcome the challenges with teamwork,” he further said.

As a team, he asked all officials and staffs of the ministry to cooperate with acting minister of interior, Wais Ahmad Barmak, the statement continued.

Pointing at national police sacrifices, the president thanked former minister of interior for his commitment, services and views, the statement went on as saying.

The president hoped the new acting minister of interior to properly use the existed facilities and resources in protection of police forces’ rights and ensuring security of citizens.

Likewise, the president said four-year security plan would cause better management in security sector.

The president stressed if the officials of the three security entities don’t think nationally, security would not restore in the country.

Thanking the president and chief executive, acting minister of interior said we were committed on reforms, but the move needed government, national assembly and politicians’ support.

He vowed to practically step up toward professionalization, procurement, revival system of punishment and rewards, addressing police martyrs’ families and retirements with specific programs.

At the end, at the presence of President Ghani, acting minister of interior, Wais Ahmad Barmak officially assumed office.

The Kabul Times