  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0
Home | National | NPC approves 9 contracts worth 360 million Afghanis

NPC approves 9 contracts worth 360 million Afghanis

By KT 6 minutes ago
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font
NPC approves 9 contracts worth 360 million Afghanis
 KABUL: National Procurement Commission (NPC) with President Ashraf Ghani on the chair held meeting the other day, the President Press Office said in a statement. 
The meeting approved 9 contracts worth 360mln afghanis, according to the statement.
The contracts include repair and reconstruction of production shops related to housing enterprise units, repairing Pul-e-Kheshti mosque through Afghanistan Construction Enterprise and its design’s final review, procurement of needed materials for the ministry of public health’s radiology institute, requirements for Istiqlal Hospital and spare parts for MoI’s vehicles, the statement added.
The NPC also returned a suggesting contract for reconstruction of Pul-e-Joy-Gholaman road in Farah province for further review.  
The meeting attended by Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, ministers of finance and justice, acting minister of economy, SIGAR observers and some other officials, the statement concluded. 
The Kabul Times 
 

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha