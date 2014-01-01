NPC approves 9 contracts worth 360 million Afghanis

KABUL: National Procurement Commission (NPC) with President Ashraf Ghani on the chair held meeting the other day, the President Press Office said in a statement.

The meeting approved 9 contracts worth 360mln afghanis, according to the statement.

The contracts include repair and reconstruction of production shops related to housing enterprise units, repairing Pul-e-Kheshti mosque through Afghanistan Construction Enterprise and its design’s final review, procurement of needed materials for the ministry of public health’s radiology institute, requirements for Istiqlal Hospital and spare parts for MoI’s vehicles, the statement added.

The NPC also returned a suggesting contract for reconstruction of Pul-e-Joy-Gholaman road in Farah province for further review.

The meeting attended by Second Vice President, Sarwar Danesh, ministers of finance and justice, acting minister of economy, SIGAR observers and some other officials, the statement concluded.