President Ghani meets WB deputy

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with World Bank Deputy on South Asian Affairs at the presidential palace on Monday, his office said in a statement.

In the meeting, thanking WB assistances in different fields with Afghanistan, the president said the government of national unity was committed on bringing reforms in all organs, according to the statement.

Pointing at the government efforts on regional connection, the president said establishing Kunduz-Mazar-e-Sharif-Herat railway would connect China and Iran through Afghanistan, the statement added.

On water management, the president said the government had many programs that if implemented, further steps would be taken toward power energy generation, the statement continued. Afterward, WB deputy lauded the government of Afghanistan efforts in the fields of reforms and fighting corruption as well as recruitment of new generation in the government organs. At the end, she assured of WB continued cooperation with the government of Afghanistan in various sectors.