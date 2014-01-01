  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
Hakimi meets Australian ambassador

By KT 10 minutes ago
 KABUL: Eklil Hakimi, Minister of Finance met Richard George Feakes, Ambassador of Australia to Kabul in his office here yesterday, a statement from the Ministry of Finance said.
Both sides discussed strengthening mutual ties, government’s future plans and activities, implementation and financing of development projects, cooperation on infrastructure, underground resources, conducting educational programs for government employees in Singapore and other friend countries, the statement added.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Finance thanked Australian government for its assistance for supporting Afghanistan’s development plans.
The Kabul Times
 

