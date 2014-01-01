3rd meeting of govt., EU officials opened in Kabul

KABUL: Third meeting of the government of Afghanistan and European Union (EU) on human rights held yesterday, Bakhtar news Agency (BNA) reported.

The minister of foreign affairs, Salahuddin Rabbani said the meeting aimed at promoting and institutionalizing human rights in Afghan society, according to the agency.

The Afghan side during the meeting sought more support from the international community in promoting human rights in the country. They acknowledged incidents of massive human rights violation happened in Afghanistan but stressed the government had been working hard to halt incidents human rights violation and had huge achievements in this way.

Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani said Afghanistan supported the continuation of discussion on human rights and observations of Afghanistan’s performance in ensuring human rights in the country.

He said continued discussion on human rights was welcomed because it provided a platform to discuss over human rights developments and constraints in Afghanistan, BNA added.

Minister Rabbani said massive human rights violations took place in the past one year in Afghanistan such as trail of people in Kangaroo Courts, individual or mass killings, targeting public welfare and religious places by the Taliban and other groups.

The people of Afghanistan wanted the international community to take notice of these incidents and keeps a close watch over the supporters of groups who committed such heinous crimes. He said Afghanistan materialized the pledges made in the previous meetings took strict measure in promoting and protecting human rights in the country.

Likewise, the government invited the UN special reporter on human rights’ advocates to visit Afghanistan this year.