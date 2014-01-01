Experimental phase of air-corridor discussed

KABUL: Presided over by President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, a session was held yesterday to discuss experimental phase of air corridor.

In the session held at presidential palace and attended by advisor to President Ajmal Ahmadi, deputy minister of commerce Kamila Sediqi, deputy of Afghanistan chambers of commerce and industries Khanjan Alokozy, deputy minister of customs for finance Najib Wardak, Keptan Daud Omar, deputy of industrial workers union Abdul Rahim Faizan, general director of customs Reshad Popal, head of exports department for chambers of commerce and industries Mir Zaman Popal and head of budget for finance ministry Ziaurahman Halimi.

In the session, representatives of private sector delivered their report in connection with experimental phase of air corridor.

Assessing experimental phase of the air corridor as successful, deputy of Afghanistan chambers of commerce and industries Khanjan Alokozy said, “Air corridor works are going on well, but sometimes changing schedule and delay in flights put impact on fruits.”

After hearing reports delivered by representatives of private sector, the country’s President instructed relevant officials to prepare schedule of flights in coordination with private sector and officials of Kam Air Company in order to organize flights; moreover, private sector should provide facility to export 80 – 100 tons fruits in each single flight.

President Ghani also ordered officials of MoF and customs to take necessary step and cooperate in connection with maintaining budget and necessary facilities for further management of air corridor works, stressing that all problems of the experimental phase of air corridor should be specified to find basic solutions.