Precious stones identified in Arg preserved

KABUL: Some very precious stones, belonging to ministry of mines and petroleum and had been kept in one of rooms in Arg, were identified by engineers from ministry of mines, directorate of preservation and maintenance, procurement and services of presidential office and re-preserved.

The stones have been found recently while reviewing one of the rooms in Arg (presidential palace). The stones had been taken to presidential palace in late 1992 due to a rocket attack on one of rooms where the stones were being kept in ministry of mines and petroleum.

According to Eng. Mohammad Nabi and Eng. Mirza, two personnel of directorate of survey of geology and mines, the stones had been confiscated while being trafficked abroad in previous governments and their confiscating documents were also existed.