"Afghan people are real owner of information not government," Dr. Abdullah

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in a gathering of national strategy of access to information says the people are the real owner of information, while the government is responsible for its protection not keeping it hidden.

Delivering a speech in the gathering, the country’s chief executive said access to information should not be organized based on bureaucratic hierarchy, adding that the process should be simplified.

“Access to information is a serious and general need in a country where corruption is increasing. The people should consider this issue as part of their daily need and rights”, Dr. Abdullah said, adding that for simple access to information, mind of the people and behavior of government officials should change.

The country’s chief executive asserted that the people should believe that the issue was being addressed in a principal way not symbolically.

He added that facility of access to information was better in capital than in provinces, but the need and importance of access to information were still not perceived in most of the country’s provinces.

Chief executive promised to seriously cooperate with media and officials of commission for overseeing on access to information law in connection with implementation of the strategy and right to have access to information.