Barmak appointed as acting interior minister, Jahid as presidential security advisor

By KT 6 minutes ago
 KABUL: Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan had nominated Wais Ahmad Barmak as the minister of interior and introduced to the Wolesi Jirga for vote of confidence, and Taj Mohammad Jahid as the presidential advisor on security affairs, according to the decrees of the president issued in a statement Sunday.
State minister on the parliamentary affairs has to introduce the nominee minister of interior to the house of people for vote of confidence, said the agency.
The Kabul Times
 

