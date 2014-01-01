Mostafavi urges Parwan’s historical, cultural documentary package

KABUL: Acting minister of information and culture, Sayeda Muzhgan Mustafavi in a meeting with the Parwan governor, Mohammad Asem Asem, said a documentary package should be made from Parwan historical and cultural sites for the world awareness from the country’s further heritages, BNA reported the other day.

While inaugurating the Topdara Stupa excavation work and visiting the historical site of the province, the acting minister and deputy to the finance, tourism and administrative affairs of the ministry of information and culture said: “Less is done for rehabilitation of the Parwan Province’s historical sites, despite being close to the capital, Kabul.”

“One of the most important things was attention to the internal tourism and this should lodge at the focal point of the government,” said Mustafavi.

She asked the provincial government of Parwan to provide a documentary package from Parwan historical, cultural sites to help aware of the country’s cultural heritage and to further promote the country’s culture and tourism.

The acting minister of information and culture said work on construction of administrative office of Parwan information and culture and construction of Jihad and Resistance Museum included in the 1369 (Afghan solar year) plan. “These projects would be completed this year.”

In case of procurement of land for the provincial information and culture departments, a big cultural complex with 50 percent of women portion would be constructed in each provinces of the country, said Mostafavi.

The acting minster inaugurated the work project of Topdara Stupa of the province in a ceremony attended by a number of directors and senior advisor of the ministry of information and culture as well as deputy to the provincial governor, See P4..

Shah Wali Shahid, elders and influential figures of the province.

According to Abdul Ahad Abbasi, the historical monument (Topdara Stupa) with 30 meter height and 70 parameter, would be repaired in its previous structural style.

Meantime, Mohammad Asem Asem, the governor of Parwan spoke about the issue and said the ground was prepared for construction and development in the province and that the provincial leading body would support the anticipated plans and programs.

Pointing to the highway of Parwan extending to the north, the governor said providing Bagram and Jabal ul-Saraj highways with two-sided highways, supplying potable water from Salang to Charikar and rehabilitation of Jabal ul-Saraj’s historical palace are among the issues expected to be put into practice, as the primary work had been started.

Provincial information and cultural director, Abdul Wahid Hashemi enumerated beginning of work on rehabilitation of Jabal ul-Saraj and repairing of the Topdara Stupa of the province from the achievements of the ministry of information and culture and said that tourism, after oil trade ranked second in the world economic list.