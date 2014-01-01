Sancharaki hears problems, demands of officials for Kabul-based translation bureaus

KABUL: Deputy minister of publication affairs for information and culture Fazil Sancharaki in a session yesterday heard problems and demands of a number of officials for Kabul translation bureaus.

In the session attended also by head of Bakhtar News Agency, Khalil Menawi and director of information and culture Najiba Muram, a number of officials of Kabul-based translation services while enumerating a range of their problems said one single translation bureau which has not received license so far has monopolized all services, adding that this work of the bureau has put negative impacts on works of other translation bureau.

They also asked deputy minister of publication affairs for information and culture to cooperate with them in connection with decreasing taxes on the respective bureaus.

After hearing demands and problems of representatives of Kabul-based translation bureaus, deputy minister of publication affairs promised to share their problems and demands with relevant government organs.