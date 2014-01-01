Youth should not be misused, President Ghani

KABUL: Addressing a gathering to commemorate International Youth Day, President Ghani said youth should not be misused by any movement or party, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

According to the statement, the president expressed concerns regarding the misuse of the country’s youths to spark tensions among the people.

President Ghani said questions should be asked from those involved in sparking divisions among the people and the interests they gained over a period of last forty years, the statement added.

He called on the youths of the country to step up efforts to eliminate the discrimination and corruption in a bid to specify and ascertain their future.

Addressing the youth, the president said, “You are not a tree to be moved by a wind, you are the future builders of this country.” The president also stressed that the government would provide further ground for youths’ job opportunities.

The president also said the government has also stepped up efforts to create more works and employment opportunities for the youths as he called for the unity among the people.

During the gathering, Deputy Minister of Information and Culture, Dr. Kamal Sadat briefed about his programs and works for young generation of the country. He pointed out that further attention of the government would result in youths’ improvement in different fields.