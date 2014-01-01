Violence in Takhar’s Chahaab to be ended, CE

KABUL: Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah met Friday evening with a number of residents of Takhar’s Chahaab district.

In the meeting, residents of the district by briefing related to recent incidents in the district asked the country’s chief executive to take measure in connection with ending clashes and violence in the district.

Chief executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah promised residents of Chahaab district that violence and clashes in the district would be soon ended.

The country’s chief executive said that perpetrators of recent violence would be introduced to justice. Previously, national unity government has dispatched a delegation to the district in order to review incidents. The delegation shared its report related to the incidents in the district with leaders of NUG a couple of days ago.