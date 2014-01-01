Acting minister of economy introduced

KABUL: In a ceremony held at the ministry of economy, second vice president, Sarwar Danesh officially introduced Mostafa Mastour as acting minister of economy, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

Thanking Abdul Sattar Murad, former minister of economy for his services and efforts, VP Danesh congratulated appointment of Mostafa Mastour to him, the ministry’s leadership board and its all staffs, the agency further said.

Second vice president while praying to recent incidents’ martyrs, briefed the ceremony about political and security issues and the government of national unity’s view in the respect, BNA added.

He stressed that the people of Afghanistan should have realized they get killed on charge of supporting the government and their assets are cruelly looted, the agency continued.

He asked all the Afghan people to get unified against the enemies and take part in ensuring security alongside the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).