Home | National | Sweden committed to continue cooperation with Afghanistan, Sjöberg

Sweden committed to continue cooperation with Afghanistan, Sjöberg

By KT 55 minutes ago
Sweden committed to continue cooperation with Afghanistan, Sjöberg
 KABUL: Minister of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani met with the outgoing ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Kabul Anders Sjöberg on Saturday, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported. 
At the outset, Foreign Minister Rabbani appreciated Mr. Sjöberg’s achievements in regard with enhancing relations between Afghanistan and Sweden, the agency added. Minister Rabbani also thanked Sweden’s cooperation with Afghanistan in terms of ensuring security, reconstruction process, education and women empowerment.
Afterward, the Swedish outgoing ambassador assured of his country’s continued cooperation in security and development sectors and wished to see a prosperous Afghanistan in near future. 
The Kabul Times
 

