Top Afghan, U.S. officials discuss bolstering relations

KABUL: In a video conference held late Friday, National Security Advisor, Mohammad Hanif Atmar and his US counterpart McMaster discussed expansion of military and civilian cooperation between the two countries, Bakhtar News Agency (BNA) reported.

Both sides had detailed discussions over security in Afghanistan and identification and addressing of needs in this regard, according to the agency.

Calling reforms in civilian and military sectors of Afghanistan key, the two sides said that reforms could help in counter corruption efforts and good governance, BNA added.

Referring to “improvement of regional political and security cooperation”, Atmar said that U.S. could cooperate in regional cooperation so as to strengthen prospective of peace, security and stability in the region.

Meanwhile, the US National Security Advisor, Gen. McMaster assured that his country will continue supporting Afghans in their efforts in war on terror. The two sides also exchanged views on some other issues as well.