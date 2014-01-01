President Ghani meets provincial councils’ heads

KABUL: President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani met with a number of provincial councils’ heads at his office the other day, the Presidential Palace said in a statement.

In the meeting, Abdul Matin Baig, head of Independent Directorate of Local Governance presented report on his administration’s works and its relation with provincial councils, according to the statement.

Farid Bakhtawar, coordination head of Afghanistan’s provincial councils, Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani and Asadullah Shahbaz, heads of Parwan and Baghlan’s provincial councils briefed about their environmental problems and role of provincial councils in establishing relations between the people and government and expressed their support from the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

They asked the president to further consult with provincial councils, and while supporting the government stressed that no political coalition can be a good alternative to the government, the statement added.

After hearing the participants’ suggestions and demands, the president said we have believed on role of provincial councils since years ago, the statement continued.

The president said there have changes brought within the cabinet and we would have the youngest cabinet in the region in near future.

The president instructed the head of IDLG to appreciate the positive functions of the provincial council’s members.